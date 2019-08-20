Home

D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nichols Lodge in Mead Park
974 Mead Avenue
Corry, PA
View Map
Mary Elizabeth Freeman Riker Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Freeman Riker, age 74, most recently of Union City and Corry, passed away on August 15, 2019.

Beloved wife of John Robert Riker; loving mother of Thomas James (Larissa) Riker and Leanne Lynn Riker; grandmother of Joel Allen Riker, Jestine Michelle Riker, Erika Elizabeth Riker, Kyle James Riker, Samantha Noel Riker, Kayla Cox and Kolin Sturges; great-grandmother of Ashlyn Leanne Riker, Harper Jean Taylor, and Kennedy Rose Riker; daughter of Robert Freeman and Elizabeth Meyers Freeman.

Mary was a long-time bowler and enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4-6 p.m., at the Nichols Lodge in Mead Park, 974 Mead Avenue, Corry, PA 16407.

Special thanks to the nurses of Corry Manor. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to the Humane Society.

Professional services trusted to the care of D'Alessandro Funeral Home & Crematory LTD., Lawrenceville.

www.dalessandroltd.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 20, 2019
