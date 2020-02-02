|
Mary Elizabeth Lee Kennedy was born in Newcastle, Pa., on August 14, 1926, and called home to glory on January 25, 2020.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Rev. Charles Kennedy, Sr.; son, Charles Kennedy, Jr.; and son-in-law, Billy Brown.
She leaves a daughter-in-law, Cindy Kennedy; three daughters, Mary Ann Brown, Elizabeth "Betsy" Rooks (Bill), and Grace Kennedy Foster (Cary); eight grandchildren, Jennifer Woodard (Rodney), Angela Collins (Aaron), Chris Kennedy (Sarah), Alysha Rooks, Kay Brown-Sampayo (Rafael), Sarah Foster (Antonio), Taylor Foster, and Joy Foster; four great-grandsons, Aaron, Anthony, Avery, and Adrian Collins; and a host of cherished family and friends.
Mother Kennedy was graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1944 with a full scholarship to Temple University, from which she graduated in 1948. She married Charles Kennedy, Sr. in 1949. After five years in Puerto Rico, they went as missionaries to Liberia in 1956, returning to Erie in 1964.
Eager to continue helping others through the love of God, Mother Kennedy and Rev. Kennedy founded Community Country Day School, Community Drop-In Center (now Community Shelter Services), and Community of Caring. A lifelong member of the Church of God in Christ, she remained active in overseas mission work for as long as she was physically able, with her last international journey in 2010.
A community choir will be formed to sing at the homegoing service. For details, contact Tom Lee at (814) 449-0646.
Friends may call at New Life and Spirit Revival Center, 315 E. 9th St., on Friday, February 7th from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., followed by an Advanced Celebration of Song and Witness at Holy Trinity COGIC, 1701 Holland St., at 7:00 p.m. Come share memories of Mother Kennedy.
Additionally, friends may call on the family on Saturday, February 8th at Erie First Assembly Church, 8150 Oliver Rd., from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m., followed by a Homegoing service there at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. All are welcome.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020