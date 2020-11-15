Mary Elizabeth McCamey died peacefully, November 12, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law with family by her side.
She was born December 9, 1923 in Altoona, Pa. to the late Mildred and Jack McNerling. She married William F. McCamey in 1947 and they made their home in Millcreek.
Preceding her in death are her husband Bill, her sisters and brother.
She was "best mom ever" and is survived by; her daughters Randee Robertson and her husband Brad, Karen Gleason and her former husband Ron. She is also survived by six grandchildren; John (Rachel) Robertson of Georgia, Jill Markijohn (Tim) of North Carolina, Crystal Choi (Peter) of California, Janet Gleason (Bryan) of Erie, William Gleason (Laura) of Ohio and Kathryn Dart (Ryan) of Erie. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and her beloved faithful dog, Desi.
Mary worked hard at various jobs. She retired from Wilson Research after 25 years to take care of her mother. Mary has always been devoted to her family.
Mary loved gardening and was very proud of her large, beautiful garden she made and worked in until almost 90 years old. She enjoyed nature's beauty and watching the birds and animals in her yard. She had a sun room built where she spent hours viewing her garden. Her other hobbies included sewing, crafts, games, cards and puzzles. She made baby quilts for each of her grand children and great grand children. She made beautiful Christmas stockings for her entire family and even some friends. She was known for her Peanut Butter Fudge, which she made for many people.
As Mary slowly lost her vision to Macular Degeneration, she had to give up her hobbies. She remained as independent as she could manage.
She was a faithful woman who loved the Lord and prayed daily. She attended Westminster Presbyterian Church for 64 years and worked at the West Millcreek Food Pantry at Westminster for over 20 years.
We want to acknowledge and thank her care givers for the 10 months she lived at Pleasant Ridge Manor in 2019-2020. Also, we want to thank Interim Hospice for their care during the past two and a half months while she was at her daughter's home.
There will be no services at this time. The family will gather at a later date to celebrate Mary's life. Private funeral arrangements were entrusted to Burton, Quinn, Scott Cremation and Funeral Services West Ridge, at 3801 West 26th St., Erie.
Memorials may be made in her name to: West Millcreek Food Pantry, c/o Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3642 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16506.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.