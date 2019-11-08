Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Schaefer Jacobs


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Schaefer Jacobs Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Schaefer Jacobs, 96, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at ForestView at Springhill. She was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on May 27, 1923, to the late Alfred and Ethel Work Schaefer, and lived in Lawrence Park until moving to Springhill in 2014.

During WWII, she was a nurses' aide for the Red Cross and worked as a dental assistant. Following her marriage to Lt. Guy W. Jacobs, Jr., on January 2, 1946, she moved to Lynn, Mass., for a year before settling in Erie, Pa.

Mary Elizabeth was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church since 1948, where she sang in the choir and served on Altar Care for many years. She was known for sending thoughtful cards to countless numbers of people, her spunk, and her wise reminders: "One day at a time" and "Cherish each day." She enjoyed baking and cooking and was the ultimate homemaker and caring mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ret. Lt. Col. Guy W. Jacobs, on December 31, 2012, two days before their 67th wedding anniversary; and grandson, Michael A. Kenny, Jr.

She is survived by three children, Ethelynne Cunningham (Craig) of North East, Allyson Kenny (Michael) of Lubbock, Texas, and Brian Jacobs (George) of Minneapolis; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary Elizabeth's family is grateful for the Springhill caregiving family and AseraCare hospice who took wonderful care of her!

Family and friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 4:00 p.m. conducted by Rev. Jeffrey Piccirilli. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 2025 Eastern Ave., Erie, PA 16510.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -