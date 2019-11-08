|
Mary Elizabeth Schaefer Jacobs, 96, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at ForestView at Springhill. She was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on May 27, 1923, to the late Alfred and Ethel Work Schaefer, and lived in Lawrence Park until moving to Springhill in 2014.
During WWII, she was a nurses' aide for the Red Cross and worked as a dental assistant. Following her marriage to Lt. Guy W. Jacobs, Jr., on January 2, 1946, she moved to Lynn, Mass., for a year before settling in Erie, Pa.
Mary Elizabeth was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church since 1948, where she sang in the choir and served on Altar Care for many years. She was known for sending thoughtful cards to countless numbers of people, her spunk, and her wise reminders: "One day at a time" and "Cherish each day." She enjoyed baking and cooking and was the ultimate homemaker and caring mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ret. Lt. Col. Guy W. Jacobs, on December 31, 2012, two days before their 67th wedding anniversary; and grandson, Michael A. Kenny, Jr.
She is survived by three children, Ethelynne Cunningham (Craig) of North East, Allyson Kenny (Michael) of Lubbock, Texas, and Brian Jacobs (George) of Minneapolis; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary Elizabeth's family is grateful for the Springhill caregiving family and AseraCare hospice who took wonderful care of her!
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 4:00 p.m. conducted by Rev. Jeffrey Piccirilli. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 2025 Eastern Ave., Erie, PA 16510.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2019