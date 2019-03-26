|
|
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother
Mary Elizabeth Seneta, 87, of Albion and Springboro, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Edinboro Manor. She was born May 8, 1931, in Mill Village, Pa., a daughter of the late Earl and Ruth (Boyd) Burger.
She was a member of the Albion Assembly of God Church. Mary was extremely generous, kind, compassionate and thoughtful, always putting others needs first. Her family was very important to her, and she loved them unconditionally. When asked the question, "Mary, what are you thinking?," she would always smile and respond "The Goodness of the Lord."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Slavko "Doc" Seneta, on April 5, 2017, a son, Andrew Seneta, three brothers, Alton, Jack and Harold Burger, and two sisters, Helen Hughes and Betty Buell.
She is survived by three daughters, Linda McCoy and her husband, Clifford, of North Carolina, Jane Frawley and her husband, Darren, of Springboro, and Wendy Scardino of North Carolina, a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Keith and her husband, Troy, of North East, a brother, Ray Burger of Waterford, and a sister-in-law, Vera Boraten of Lima, Ohio. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel, Rachel, Ashley, Sarah, Jonathan, Hannah, Joey, three great-grandchildren, Liam, Audrey, Amelia, a great-grandson on the way, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Albion Assembly of God Church, 11311 Rt. 18, Albion, on Thursday from 12 p.m. until the time of a funeral service there at 2 p.m. with Pastor Allan Thorpe officiating. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Wellsburg. Memorials may be made in honor of Mary to the Albion Assembly of God Church. The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements. To send flowers, light a memory candle, or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
