|
|
Mary Ellen Johnson, 79, of Waterford, died April 19, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer. Born September 6, 1940, in New Lebanon, the daughter of the late Paul and Mildred (Peck) Angerett and the wife of the late Robert Johnson.
Mary Ellen was the owner of Oak Hill Driving Academy of Waterford for over 40 years where she enjoyed teaching students to drive. She also drove school bus for 25 years. Mary Ellen loved her horses and cats and enjoyed traveling with her son Derik, family and friends. She attended the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church of Union City.
Survivors include a son, Brian Johnson and wife, Sabrina, of Hermitage; a granddaughter, Berniece; a sister, Leah Morton and husband, Robert, of Union City.
In addition to her beloved parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Derik; brothers, John Paul Angerett and Carl James Angerett; a sister, Gay Marie Angerett; uncles, John Angerett and Doug Wiggins; aunts, Doris Wiggins and Laura Carter.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will take place in New Lebanon Cemetery, Sandy Lake.
Online condolences may be sent to pandolphfh.com or send a card to the family in care of Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home, 75 North Main Street, Union City, PA 16438 to be forwarded to family.
A Memorial Service for Mary Ellen will be held at a later date.
Mary Ellen had many family and friends who will miss her greatly.
The Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home, Union City, is assisting the family.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 24, 2020