|
|
Mary Emily Allen, 92, formerly of Akeley, Pa., passed away on July 3, 2019 at the Warren Manor, where she had resided since August of 2016.
Mary was born in Lynbrook, N.Y., on July 12, 1926, to the late Eugene and Ella Malzahan Frey. She was a long-time area resident; following high school, Mary attended the New Paltz State teacher's college, graduating in 1947. She was a member of St. James Parish in Jamestown, N.Y., for many years. She taught Sunday School at the Our Lady of Victory R.C. Church in Frewsburg, N.Y. for many years. She was a Warren General Hospital volunteer, a Meals on Wheels volunteer with her husband, and a member of the Russell VFD Auxiliary for 45 years. Mary was a schoolteacher for 25 years at Jefferson Street Elementary School where she taught 1st and 4th grades, from which she retired.
She is survived by one daughter, Wendy Audley and husband Douglas of Amelia, Va.; three sons, Timothy J. Allen and wife Elizabeth of Neptune Beach, Fla.; Tod C. Allen and wife Barbara of North East, Pa.; and William S. Allen, Jr. of Harrisburg, Pa.; a brother Peter Frey of Suffern, N.Y., and a brother-in-law Charles W. Allen and wife Carol of South Bend, Ind.; six grandchildren: Emily Artello (Jason), Molly O'Donnell (Jarrett), Tod Allen, James Allen (Amy), Christopher Allen (Amber), and David Audley, and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death on May 17, 2005 by her husband, William S. Allen, Sr., whom she married on December 26, 1948, in Roslyn, Long Island, N.Y.; two brothers, Eugene and Robert Frey, and a granddaughter, Tracey Allen.
Friends will be received at the Peterson-Blick Funeral Home, Inc., 1003 Penna. Ave. East, Warren, Pa., on Sunday, July 7 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Our Lady of Victory R.C. Church, 6 Institute St., Frewsburg, N.Y., on Monday, July 8 at 11 a.m; Rev. Daryll Duffy, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will be in the Warren County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the Russell VFD Auxiliary, 66 Perrigo Ln., Russell, PA 16345.
Mary's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Griswold Care, the Warren Manor, Sunrise In-Home Care and Hospice of Warren County.
Those wishing to send online condolences may do so by visiting www.petersonblickfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 6, 2019