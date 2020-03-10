|
Mary Emma Tylman age 68, of Erie, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Erie, on December 9, 1951, the daughter of the late Edward G. and Lillian K. Jacobson Tylman.
Mary was a graduate of McDowell High School, Class of 1969, and the New Castle School of Trades, Class of 1972. She was employed at Smugglers Wharf and the City of Erie, retiring in 2010, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Elizabeth Schultz, Helen I. Knapp and Dorothy Tuszynski, a nephew, William Schultz and a daughter, Michelle C. Farley, in 2013.
She is survived by two nieces, Katrina Overbeck and Jane Archbold and grandchildren, Wendy and Mark Sult. Further surviving are her friends, who were like family, Peggy and Tim Watkins and their daughter, Sara Bruns.
