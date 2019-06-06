|
|
Mary F. (Golubski) Desin, age 58, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. Born in Erie, on March 30, 1961, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Frances Mary (Lis) Golubski.
Mary graduated from Edinboro University with a degree in nursing. She later earned her Master's degree in Health Administration from Loyola University. She wore many hats at Hamot Hospital and later UPMC Hamot working for 39 years, and most recently as an admissions nurse.
She was an animal lover, especially of dogs. Mary was generous to a fault, always helping anyone that crossed her path. She loved that her job as a nurse allowed her to help anyone and everyone she could.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph H. Desin in 2015; a brother, James Golubski; and a brother-in-law, Daniel Wysocki.
Survivors include her daughter, Laura Ortiz, husband Wilfredo of Erie; two sons, Matthew Desin, wife Kayli, of Uniontown, Ohio and James Desin of New York, New York; four grandchildren, Rosalie, Jordan, Damian, and Anthony; two sisters, Barbara Wysocki of Erie and Dolores Cline, husband Gerald, of Colville, Wash.; a brother, John Golubski, wife Janet, Brooklyn, Minn.; sister-in-law, Lois Bonniger of Erie; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dogs, Roxi and Dixie.
Friends may call on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St. Services will be held there Saturday at 11:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 12 noon at St. Luke Church, 421 East 38th St. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, or Because You Care, 6041 West Road/P.O. Box 54, McKean, PA 16426.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 6, 2019