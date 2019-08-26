|
Mary F. (Crowe) Kunik, age 71, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Manor following a brave battle with Alzheimer's disease. Mary will be remembered for her laugh, love of gardening and love of her family.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Mayme Alex Crowe and Frances Durant Crowe along with a brother, Frederick Muroff.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Thomas Kunik and four children; Tricia Polon, Stephen Kunik (Laura), Eric Kunik (Lana), Nicholas Kunik (Laura), all of Erie. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Haiden, Max, Henrik and Lilah, along with a brother, Paul Crowe (Darla) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary's husband and family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor for their care, attentiveness and friendship while she was a resident there. If you ever find yourself at the Manor, be sure to visit the Kunik Family Garden created for Mary by her devoted husband Thomas.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and are invited to attend Funeral Services there Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Emmaus Soup Kitchen, c/o 345 E. 9th St., Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 26, 2019