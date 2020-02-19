|
Mary G. (Flaherty) Watson, age 92, of Erie, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at the LECOM Senior Living Center, with her family at her side. She was born June 5, 1927, in Erie, the daughter of the late Michael and Bridget (Laughrey) Flaherty.
A lifelong Erie resident, Mary was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a very active fundraiser for the of NW PA and their Walks. Her greatest joy and proudest accomplishment was raising her six children. She truly was a devoted mother and grandmother, and enjoyed following the activities and lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry Watson; a grandson, Brian Hartman; and all of her siblings.
She is survived by her children, Kathryn Hartman of Austin, Texas, Thomas Watson of Erie, Colleen Watson of Erie, Bridget Fisher of North East, Pa., Paula Finke (Gerald) of Erie, and Betsy Hermann (John) of Erie. She is the grandmother of 14 and the great-grandmother of seven.
Mary's family would especially like to thank the wonderful staff on the 5th Floor East of the LECOM Senior Living Center for the wonderful care they provided Mary during her stay there.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Friday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 19, 2020