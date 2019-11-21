|
Mary Gail Van Damia passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic after an extended illness. "Gail" was born on August 28, 1951 in Lothair, Ky.
She moved to Erie in 1960 and attended Washington Elementary, Tech Memorial and Academy High School, where she graduated in 1969.
She was married to David Van Damia on May 12, 1972. Gail spent most of her life as a homemaker, a mother of four children with seven grandchildren. She loved to cook, bake and make crafts. She was an excellent seamstress and made several bridal gowns and wedding dresses for friends and family. She liked to travel and enjoyed going to casinos in other parts of the country.
After raising her children, she went to work as a medical transcriptionist first at home and later at the Regional Cancer Center, where she retired in 2015. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Terry Johnson; her maternal grandparents, John M. and Mary Terry; sister, Brenda Jean Ostrowski; her in-laws, Guy W. and Helen V. Van Damia; brothers-in-law, Anthony Van Damia and Guy H. Van Damia; and sisters-in-law, Connie L. Van Damia and Jeanette R. Van Damia.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, David J. Van Damia; her children, Dr. Eric M. Van Damia and wife Amy, Heather A. Bartel and husband Chris, John Van Damia and wife Shayna and Matthew Van Damia; seven grandchildren, Angela, Ashley, Antonio, and Alyssa Van Damia, Jordan and Taylor Bartel, and Leah Van Damia. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, will be handling arrangements. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 21, 2019