Mary Grace (Bennett) DeCecco
1930 - 2020
Mary Grace (Bennett) DeCecco, age 89, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born in Erie on August 16, 1930 she was a daughter of the late Gaylon and Grace (Weindorf) Bennett

Mary Grace was a longtime parishioner at Sacred Heart Church and involved in many ministries there over the years. She enjoyed bowling, sewing, and traveling.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry DeCecco, in 2018 and a brother, William Bennett.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert "Bob" DeCecco; a cousin, Mary Jane; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on Monday at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 816 West 26th St. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 816 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16508. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
