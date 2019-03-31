|
|
Mary Grace (Grabinski) Duskus, age 102, of Millcreek Township, passed away at LECOM Senior Living Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born in Erie, March 12, 1917 a daughter of the late Stanley and Gladys (Zbuzowski) Grabinski.
Mary had been an assembler in the refrigeration department at General Electric for many years.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Duskus, her daughter, JoAnne Simon, a granddaughter, Linda (Freitas) Mraz, and eight brothers and sisters; Leonard Grabinski, Jenny Pazdziesz, Sophie Orlowski, Louie Grabinski, Theodore "Ted" Gray, Raymond Grabinski, Stella Kelly and Walter Grabinski.
Survivors include a daughter; Dorothy Lawrence of Allentown, Pa., three grandsons; Timothy J. Freitas and his wife Caroline of Allentown, David Simon of Seattle, Wash. And Jeffrey Simon of Erie, one sister; Dorothy "Boo Boo" Grabinski of Florida, nine great- grandchildren; Melissa M., Michael F., and Matthew, Freitas, David, Miranda, Jacob and Adam Simon, and Katie and Joseph Mraz; three great-great-grandchildren; Dominic, Sophia, and Michael F. Freitas Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St. Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at 2:00p.m. with Msgr. Daniel Magraw officiating. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019