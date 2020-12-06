Mary Guzak Perry, age 97, of Erie, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Brevillier Village. She was born in Erie on April 8, 1923, daughter of the late Steven and Mary Skovran Guzak.
Mary graduated from East High School, class of 1941, and night classes at Erie Commercial College. She worked at John Hancock Ins. Co., Kaiser Aluminum, Dr. John Lesniewski's office, and as a para-professional at East High School. She was a faithful TV watcher of EWTN and prayed daily for everyone. Mary also enjoyed Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and Judge Judy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Perry Sr. on December 19, 2005; two sisters, Ann Shearson and Helen Polaski; and two brothers, Steven Guzak Jr. and George Guzak.
She is survived by two daughters, Christine Howell (Bob Schuenaman) of Mesa, Ariz., and Barbara Bullard of Raleigh, N.C.; one son, Raymond Perry, Jr., of Erie, all of whom attended graciously to her needs. She is further survived by three grandchildren, Jeff Bullard (Regine) of Paramus, N.J., Abby Forbes (Shane) of Hoboken, N.J., and Katie Truesdale (Andrew) of Raleigh, NC; and four great-granddaughters, Emma and Lily Bullard, Blake Forbes, and Ava Rose Truesdale.
Per Mary's wishes, there will be no visitation. A Memorial Service at Mount Calvary RC Church at a date to be announced. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Calvary RC Church, 2022 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511.
