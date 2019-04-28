|
|
Mary J. (Hain) Bensur, 72, of Lake City, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at home.
She lived with courage, patience, humor and love. A beautiful woman, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her family celebrates her life.
She was born on February 18, 1947 to the late John and Imogene (Sperry) Hain in Erie PA, affectionately known by her family as Dolly.
Mary was a founding member of LIFTS (Life Is For The Sharing), which she named, an organization for widowed and those never married. This is where Mary met her husband, Michael. She was also a member of Big Brothers and Big Sisters, a former Girl Scout Leader, a CCD Teacher and co-chaired the Renew Program at St. Johns Parish and was very active in the Cursillo movement, serving as a Rector. She was a gifted floral arranger and truly enjoyed doing crafts with her grandchildren. She worked for the security office at Gannon University for many years.
Throughout her life, she put the needs of others before her own. She was simply the best mother anyone could ask for. She always looked for and saw beauty and was fascinated by the smallest things most would overlook. People were drawn to her witty charm. Mary touched people in a way that only she could.
Her strength in raising her children when she was a single parent taught her children the value of perseverance. Many of her fine qualities live on in her children.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Michael J. Bensur, whom she married on May 12, 1984; a daughter, Julianne Marie Clouthier (Eric); four sons, John M. Laskos (Heather), Joseph M. Laskos (Shiao-Lin), Jeremy M. Laskos (Jennifer), and Michael E. Bensur (Bobbie); two brothers, Hank Hain (Joan) and James Hain (Judy); grandchildren, Donovan, Madisen, Samantha, Sophia and Ian; her father-in-law, Edward J. Bensur; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ray, John and Jerry Hain (Sharon, surviving), sisters, Betty Hain and Patty Czarnecki and her first husband, Joseph F. Laskos.
Friends may call on Tuesday, April 30th, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard. A Prayer Service will be held there on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St. John The Evangelist Church, 101 Olin Avenue, Girard, with Rev. Scott Detisch, officiating.
Burial will take place in the St. John's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Rice Avenue Community Library, 705 Rice Ave., Girard, PA 16417.
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.Sign the
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2019