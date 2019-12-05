|
Mary J. Bolt Dale, age 82, passed away peacefully at her residence in Harborcreek, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Mary was born in New Kensington, Pa. on June 15, 1937, daughter of the late William and Mary (Such) Bolt.Mary was a dedicated homemaker who loved caring for the needs of her family; especially the children. In years past, she owned and operated a ceramic shop out of her home. Mary also enjoyed many different forms of crafting. She was a member of the North East Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, Alfred and William Bolt and three sisters: Georgeann Holmes, Edith Brown and Dorothy Simon.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 59 years, Edward D. Dale, whom she wed on January 12, 1960; four children: Violet Lunger (Mike), Donald Dale, Daniel Dale (Carrie) and Julie Parmarter (Kent Ewer); two brothers, Frank and Rich Bolt; two sisters, May Snair and Harriet Kirkpatrick; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call upon the family at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek), on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. The Funeral Service will be conducted there on Saturday at 11 a.m. Following the service, Mary will be laid to rest at South Harborcreek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be designated to Erie , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
