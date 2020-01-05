|
With parents named Tankavich and Kozdranski, there was never a doubt Mary j Ward would prove herself determined as if "aTANK;" thus "with aCAUSE" came Mary.
Like most forces of nature, Mary j Ward (nee Tankavich) found her course fully run. On Wednesday, December 11, 2019, crossing threshold of humanly end, reaching towards heavenly horizon, extending over 80-years, along came Mary.
Step aside Elvis, move over Marilyn, make way James Dean, there's a new soul up on heaven's stage, and along comes Mary.
Along with two sisters, Ms. Ward is survived by her three children: Deborah, Michael and Michelle. There's also last in a lifelong line of treasured animal companions, beloved cat Snickers.
A native of Niagara Falls, Mary began her family in Erie, Pa in 1960, spanning across the 70s. Unapologetically risking life for her kids, Mary j doubled-down on her commitment towards her children, spending the last 40 years as a survivor in Northern Virginia. Finding freedom, rediscovering liberation, and with a heart of glass and accounting careers at Covington & Burling in Washington, D.C. and GTSI in Chantilly, Va., along came Mary.
Her role as single-parent is where Mary was her proudest. Her pride furthered with three accomplishment in her final months:
Mary managed to outlive that other "Maria."
Mary was able to bring together again all three children.
Mary retained status of skillful card player, beating her kids at age 80.
The only thing Mary j relished more than the Virginia heat was enabling the rediscovery and reuniting of her children. For that, kids were made whole, gratitude made deeper, smiles made brighter, laughter made louder and the world made better because along came Mary.
After all, the world would not have known or been challenged by the likes of Deborah, Michael and Michelle if not along came Mary.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 5, 2020