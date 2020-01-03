|
|
Mary Jane Blystone, age 88, of Lake City, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, with her family at her side.
She was born in Erie, on July 14, 1931, a daughter of the late Sylvester and Burdella Hogan Thaler.
Mary graduated from McDowell High School and held many jobs through the years, but enjoyed working at Larry's Garage with her husband.
She was a former member of Lake City United Methodist Church. Mary enjoyed reading, traveling, spending time at their Florida home and gardening, in which she took pride in her cherry tomatoes. She was an avid walker, and was a longtime member at Nautilus Fitness Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Dick Thaler and Pat Baughman.
Mary is survived by her husband of almost 53 years, Larry Blystone, their children: Sue Ann Cashdollar and her husband Kevin of Fairview, Patti Johnscher of Coral Springs, Fla., Michael Blystone and his wife Becky of Carmel, Ind. and Timothy Blystone and his wife Denise of Fairview; and eight grandchildren: Kurt (Sarah), Justin (Devyn), Kyle, Hannah, Katie, Drew, Audrey and Trey. She is further survived by four great grandchildren: Owen, Sophia, Evelyn and Jack; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Sunday, January 5th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service there on Monday at 10 a.m.
Burial will be at Girard Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Lake City Fire Company, 2232 Rice Ave., Lake City, PA 16423.
Condolences can be sent to www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 3, 2020