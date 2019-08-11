Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-2456
Mary Jane Burgos Obituary
Mary Jane Burgos, age 62, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born in Erie on November 7, 1956, daughter of the late Leroy and Florence Krysiak Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Angel Burgos, Sr.; and her great-grandson, Jose Luis Rodriguez, IV.

Mary Jane is survived by three children, Milisa (Jose), Angel Jr. (Yolanda), and Miguel (Jeanine); granddaughter, Analisa (Brandon) that she raised; eight other grandchildren, Alexander (Amber), Jose, Jazlyn, Aza, Olivia, Kashlyn, Alyina, and Jaylene; and one great-grandson, Rayden.

She was a phenomenal grandmother, and baker, and was very crafty and enjoyed making gifts. Mary Jane will be loved and missed by all.

Friends may call at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1101 South Hill Road, on Friday from 4 to until the time of the Memorial Service at 6 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. - West.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2019
