Mary Jane (Schoening) Burns, age 69, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born in Erie on April 18, 1950.
Mary was an excellent home maker along with working for service master for 22 years. Mary loved her family and loved spending time with them. She also enjoyed collecting angels and listening to Elvis. She had a generous and caring heart.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Larry Burns Sr.; her mother, Pauline Schoening; one daughter, Mary Jane; three sons, Larry Jr., Todd ( Marie), and Troy; four grandchildren, Amanda (Aaron) Dzeskewicz, Paige (Broden), Jacob Burns and Thomas Burns; and one great-grandchild, Kaelyn. She is further survived by two brothers, James Schoening (Patty), and David Pepperman; three sisters, Deanna Waldo, Peggy Woodring (Skip) and Gloria Malone; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three siblings, Cindy Holdsworth, Donny Pepperman and Judy Zaczyk; and two in-laws, Dick Waldo Sr. and Ev Pepperman.
Services will be held privately with family and friends.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 5, 2019