To the family of Mary Jane, please accept my condolences. I knew Janie as a kind and compassionate lady who loved her family dearly.
Hold on to all your precious memories you made together.
I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Mary Jane Drake was born May 23rd, 1948 in Erie, Pa., to the late Millard and Mina (Jones) Perdue. She passed away at her home in Columbus, Ohio on June 18th.
Jane touched the lives of everyone she came across and was especially proud to be a loving wife, sister, aunt, niece and dear friend to so many. Jane was an enthusiastic fan of OSU football and the Columbus Blue Jackets! If she was not spending quality time with her friends or family, you may have found her at the Hilliard Senior Center or West Side Golf League- both spots she thoroughly enjoyed!
Although she will be significantly missed, her family knows she would want to be together again with her loving husband of many years, Doug. The thought of their Heavenly reunion brings a smile to their face and joy in their hearts!
Jane is survived by her brothers, John (Michelle) Perdue, Everette (JoAnna) Perdue, and James Perdue; brother-in-law, Richard (Michelle) Drake; sister-in-law; Barbara Finneran; aunts, Callie Nelson and Brenda Erbe; nephew Brent Huston along with several other nieces, nephews and cousins!
Friends may call this Wednesday, June 24th from 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. at Grace of God Lutheran Church, 1000 Demorest Rd, Columbus, OH 43204. A funeral service will begin promptly at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Mark Diemer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to The American Cancer Society. Please be sure to adhere to all current social distancing standards as set forth by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine- including the wearing of face masks/coverings. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Midtown Chapel.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 22, 2020.