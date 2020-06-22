Mary Jane Drake
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Drake was born May 23rd, 1948 in Erie, Pa., to the late Millard and Mina (Jones) Perdue. She passed away at her home in Columbus, Ohio on June 18th.

Jane touched the lives of everyone she came across and was especially proud to be a loving wife, sister, aunt, niece and dear friend to so many. Jane was an enthusiastic fan of OSU football and the Columbus Blue Jackets! If she was not spending quality time with her friends or family, you may have found her at the Hilliard Senior Center or West Side Golf League- both spots she thoroughly enjoyed!

Although she will be significantly missed, her family knows she would want to be together again with her loving husband of many years, Doug. The thought of their Heavenly reunion brings a smile to their face and joy in their hearts!

Jane is survived by her brothers, John (Michelle) Perdue, Everette (JoAnna) Perdue, and James Perdue; brother-in-law, Richard (Michelle) Drake; sister-in-law; Barbara Finneran; aunts, Callie Nelson and Brenda Erbe; nephew Brent Huston along with several other nieces, nephews and cousins!

Friends may call this Wednesday, June 24th from 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. at Grace of God Lutheran Church, 1000 Demorest Rd, Columbus, OH 43204. A funeral service will begin promptly at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Mark Diemer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to The American Cancer Society. Please be sure to adhere to all current social distancing standards as set forth by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine- including the wearing of face masks/coverings. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Midtown Chapel.

To share a fond memory or condolence to the family, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
229 East State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 224-6105
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 21, 2020
To the family of Mary Jane, please accept my condolences. I knew Janie as a kind and compassionate lady who loved her family dearly.
Hold on to all your precious memories you made together.
I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Michele Finneran Williams
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved