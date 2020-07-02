1/1
Mary Jane McClune
1930 - 2020
Mary Jane McClune, 90, of Edinboro, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Edinboro Manor. She was born in Rimersburg, Pa., on January 10, 1930, the daughter of the late John and Ruth Kaufman.

She graduated from Clarion High School in 1948, marrying Bob, her husband of nearly 60 years, shortly after graduation.

Jane was a resident of Edinboro for over 50 years. She loved her work at the Child Care Center in the Miller Research Learning Center at Edinboro University and really enjoyed seeing her former students throughout town.

Jane was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Edinboro holding many volunteer positions throughout the years. She loved baking cookies for the children of the Awana program and even had a "Groundhog Day" cookie cutter made just for them. Her favorite hobbies were sewing, gardening and lawn work.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McClune Jr., and her brother, John Kaufman.

She will be dearly missed by her family, which includes her children, Karen (Tom) Dougan, Robert (Coralyn) McClune, Steve (Amy) McClune) and Julie (Brian) Brand. She is also survived by her sisters, Carolyn McClune, Esther Lutz and Donna Zillifro, as well as 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Family and friends will gather for visitation at the First Baptist Church of Edinboro, 12472 Edinboro Road, on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Ryan Grafton officiating.

A private burial at Edinboro Cemetery will follow the service. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Edinboro at the above address.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Edinboro
JUL
3
Memorial service
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Edinboro
Funeral services provided by
Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-1611
