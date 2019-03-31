Home

POWERED BY

Services
Askins Cremation Funeral Services
8354 Wattsburg Rd.
Erie, PA 16509
(814) 616-4022
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
2401 West 38th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
2401 West 38th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Schleicher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Schleicher


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Jane Schleicher Obituary
Mary Jane Schleicher, age 88, of Erie, Pa., passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, Tuesday, March 25, 2019.

Born in Erie on July 28, 1930, Mary Jane was the daughter of Bernard and Marian (Morris) Toohey. In 1950, Mary Jane married Robert Larson. They were married until Bob's death on March 21, 1961. Together they had six children. Mary Jane married Joseph Schleicher in 1963. She became step-mother to his four children and together they added three more to their His, Mine, and Ours family.

Mary Jane is survived by her dear brother, James (Mary Ann) Toohey, her children: Carlene (Larry) Bolla, Roberta (Dennis) DiSanto, Jeannine O'Rourke, Stephen (Liz) Larson, Gretchen (Jeff) Rickrode, Frederick Schleicher, Mary Jo (Renee) Schleicher, Kathy Petri, Ed (Vicki) Schleicher, and James Schleicher. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law Jacob (Robin) Schwab, and James Schleicher.

Mary was dearly loved by her 34 grandchildren, as well as her many great-grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husbands, Mary was preceded in death by her beloved sons, Thomas Larson and John Schleicher, and step-daughter, Karen Corbin, as well as her dear sisters, Kathleen Leary, Sheila Siford, Barbara Schwab, her sister-in-law, Patricia Schleicher, and brothers-in-law, Richard Leary, and Lawrence Siford.

Mary Jane had a beautiful life, full many beloved friends and special memories. She will be missed by all.

There will be no viewing.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be officiated by her nephew, Father Rich Toohey at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now