Mary Jane Schleicher, age 88, of Erie, Pa., passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, Tuesday, March 25, 2019.
Born in Erie on July 28, 1930, Mary Jane was the daughter of Bernard and Marian (Morris) Toohey. In 1950, Mary Jane married Robert Larson. They were married until Bob's death on March 21, 1961. Together they had six children. Mary Jane married Joseph Schleicher in 1963. She became step-mother to his four children and together they added three more to their His, Mine, and Ours family.
Mary Jane is survived by her dear brother, James (Mary Ann) Toohey, her children: Carlene (Larry) Bolla, Roberta (Dennis) DiSanto, Jeannine O'Rourke, Stephen (Liz) Larson, Gretchen (Jeff) Rickrode, Frederick Schleicher, Mary Jo (Renee) Schleicher, Kathy Petri, Ed (Vicki) Schleicher, and James Schleicher. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law Jacob (Robin) Schwab, and James Schleicher.
Mary was dearly loved by her 34 grandchildren, as well as her many great-grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husbands, Mary was preceded in death by her beloved sons, Thomas Larson and John Schleicher, and step-daughter, Karen Corbin, as well as her dear sisters, Kathleen Leary, Sheila Siford, Barbara Schwab, her sister-in-law, Patricia Schleicher, and brothers-in-law, Richard Leary, and Lawrence Siford.
Mary Jane had a beautiful life, full many beloved friends and special memories. She will be missed by all.
There will be no viewing.
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be officiated by her nephew, Father Rich Toohey at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019