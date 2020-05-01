|
Mary Janeen "Jan" Gaston Harris of North East, Pa., went to heaven on April 26, 2020, after a five-year battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, Pa., with her beloved husband Robert Harris and her son Thomas Carr at her side.
She was born in Punxsutawney, Pa., to Rosemary Gaston and the late Christian J. Gaston Sr. at the Punxsutawney (Adrian) Hospital. Jan was a member of the Lutheran Church in Erie, Pa.
Jan is survived by her mother, Rosemary Gaston and her husband, Rev. Dr. Robert Harris. She's also survived by a daughter, Rebecca Lapp of Deforest, Wisconsin and a son, Thomas J. Carr Jr. and Beth of Monaca, Pa.
Additionally, she's survived by two brothers, Christian J. Gaston of Long Beach, Calif. and Jeffrey Gaston, of Punxsutawney, as well as three grandchildren, Jessica Kaufman and husband Logan, Samantha Carr, both of Mercer, Pa., and Brendon Lapp of Seattle, Washington.
Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Susan Lupine and husband Bob and Eli and husband Denny Yeager, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She leaves behind many close friends and will be missed greatly by all.
After graduating from Punxsutawney Area High School, she graduated from Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa. with a degree in Business Administration and Accounting.
Jan was an avid reader and was a member of a reading club in Chautauqua, N.Y. She loved to cook and entertain family and friends.
Jan's funeral care has been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home, in Punxsutawney, Pa.
Due to current covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private visitation and religious service for Jan, followed by a private interment for immediate family only. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 1, 2020