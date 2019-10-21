Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church
1969 - 2019
Mary Jo Carlotti Obituary
Mary Jo Carlotti, age 49, of Erie, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born in Westfield, N.Y. on December 18, 1969, daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Churray Mucha.

Mary was a vibrant light that lit up a room when she walked into it. She could make a lifelong friend in a grocery store line. If she wasn't making you laugh, she was making sure you were OK. She loved others before herself, often to a fault. She was an unforgettable Mother, Sister, and Friend to all who knew her. She will always be the light in our lives.

Surviving Mary are her daughter, Corinna Carlotti; sister, Carol Bowen (Ted); her significant other, Scott Jenkins; her former husband, Corinna's father, Richard Carlotti and his children Jessica and Michael Carlotti; niece, Ashton Pollard; and nephew, Aaron Mucha. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Anne Martin and Amy Mucha.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. James R.C. Church. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 21, 2019
