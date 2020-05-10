|
Mary Joy (Aumer) Steger went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 9, 2020, after a long battle with a chronic illness.
Joy was born in Erie on July 27, 1946, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Virginia (DiPlacido) Aumer.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 54 years, William "Bill" Steger, whom she married on May 21, 1966 and their three children, Kristin Lynch of Erie, Heidi Steger of Cape Coral, Fla. and Matthew Steger, wife Catherine, of Elizabethtown, Pa. Bill cared for her with tireless attentiveness and devotion for the past five years.
Joy worked energetically to care for her entire family. She had a love for all animals and was especially fond and caring of her beloved pets Misty, Ruffy, Cassidy, Rylie, Bailey and Madison. She took pride in caring for her home and garden.
Joy was a talented artist, first majoring in art at Mercyhurst College, then continuing with art and design projects over the years. She also ran a small business designing jewelry. Prior to her illness, she had been a voracious reader, and loved mysteries and old movies.
She had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She was also adept at being funny without effort. The family will particularly cherish her funny sayings that became known as "Joyisms".
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Amy Hasberry, Shelly Reichard and Melissa Maldonado for their help in caring for Joy in the last few years of her life.
Due to COVID regulations, a private service will be held at St. George Catholic Church followed by inurnment at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. is handling arrangements.
Memorials in Joy's name may be made to the of Pennsylvania, Erie Office, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505 or EARS, Erie Area Rabbit Society and Rescue, 2316 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16506.
