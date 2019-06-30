|
Mary Julia Scully, SSJ, 95, of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania, died on June 28, 2019, in the 76th year of her religious life. She was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on January 28, 1924, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Anna Granahan Scully.
She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph from St. Peter Cathedral Parish in Erie, Pa., on February 6, 1944, and professed her final vows on August 15, 1949.
Sister Mary Julia graduated from the Villa Maria Academy, Erie, Pa., in 1941 and Villa Maria College in 1958, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education. She spent 25 years teaching at numerous schools in the Erie Diocese, including St. Patrick, Holy Rosary, Sacred Heart, St. Ann, Blessed Sacrament, St. Andrew, and Our Lady of Peace in Erie, and St. Mary's, Reynoldsville, Holy Rosary, Johnsonburg, and St. Leo's, Ridgway. Sister Mary Julia was a teacher and housemother at Harborcreek Home for Boys from 1954 to 1956 and a housemother at St. Joseph's Home for Children from 1950 to 1951, where she also later worked during summer vacations. She ministered at Saint Mary's Home from 1969 to 1976 and in the Media Library at Villa Maria College from 1976 to 1983. In her retirement, she served in prayer ministry and worked as a receptionist at the Sisters' Community Living Center.
In addition to her parents, Sister Mary Julia was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and Lawrence Jr., and a sister, Mary Margaret Scully.
She is survived by two brothers, James of Jamestown, N.Y., and Patrick of Erie. She is also survived by the Sisters of St. Joseph.
Friends may call at the Sisters of St. Joseph Community Living Center, 5031 West Ridge Road, Erie, on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., when a prayer service will be held. Calling hours continue on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 5031 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA, 16506-1249. The Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., is handling arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 30, 2019