Mary Kobylinski Czarnecki, 77, of Waterford, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at St. Mary's Home of Erie. She was born in Erie, on August 20, 1942, a daughter of the late Stanley and Eva Zielinski Kobylinski.
Mary was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul W. Czarnecki; one sister, Ann Marie Kobylinski; and her brother-in-law, Jim Scharrer.
Survivors include two sons, Paul Czarnecki and his wife, Christie, of Waterford, and Mark Czarnecki and his wife, Brenda, of Chicago; one daughter, Pam Stoeckle, of Aurora, Colo.; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Barbara Scharrer, of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow in Mary, Queen of Peace Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 9367 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 14, 2020