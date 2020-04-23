|
Mary L. (Gedeon) Armel, age 89, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 19th, 2020.
Beloved mother of Denise (Stephen) Kovacs, Doreen (John) Carroll, Darla Oravetz, Valerie (Michael) Pardee, Marsha (James) Schuman, Val Armel, Wendy Armel (George Yost) and the late Maureen Armel. Loving grandmother of Stephen, Andrew, J'nay, Ryan, Joni, Kristin, Megan and Bailey. Loving great-grandmother of Luke, Logan, Mallory, Roman, Dominic, Miranda, Johnny, Ava, Greyson, Kolton and Maliyah. Beloved sister of the late Betty (Don) Steyer and survived by her brothers Bobby (Cheryl) Gedeon, Ken (Jean) Gedeon and many nieces.
Her family is forever grateful for the love and care given to her from the beautiful people of Masonic Village of Sewickley. A private celebration of her life and luncheon will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Arrangements entrusted to WM. Slater & Sons, Inc., (412) 381-3345, Mt. Washington, 15211.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 23, 2020