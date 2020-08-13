1/1
Mary Lillian (Whiteman) Jarosik
1926 - 2020
Mary Lillian (Whiteman) Jarosik, 93, of North East, passed away on August 10, 2020. She was born on November 30, 1926, in Washington, Pa., to Mildred (Dailey) and Walter Whiteman.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George "Yade" Jarosik; a sister, Helen Mae Amos; one infant sister; and four infant brothers.

She is survived by her son, George Jarosik of Florida; two grandsons, Aaron and Kyle of Erie; two great-grandsons, Ethan and Phoenix Jarosik of Erie; as well as two sisters, Dolores Stetson of Erie and Peggy White of Washington, Pa.; and one brother, Bill Whiteman (Janie); along with many nieces and nephews and her faithful caregiver, Sally Valone.

Mary worked for over 35 years at General Electric in Erie. She loved to play bridge with her friends and spend time with her family, especially her grandsons, great-grandsons, and her sister, Dolores.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S. Lake St., North East. Burial will be held at St. Gregory's Cemetery, North East. Memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park St., North East, PA 16428, or the Erie City Mission, 1017 French St, Erie, PA 16501.

The family would like to thank the staff at Parkside North East for their compassion, care, and professionalism during Mary's illness.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 13, 2020.
