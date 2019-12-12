|
|
Mary Lou Dunlap Isacks, age 75, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
She was born on January 19, 1943, a daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Dunlap.
Mary Lou enjoyed country music, babysitting, reading books and collecting water globes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, and her sisters, Rosemarie and Donna.
She is survived by a daughter, Melessia Simpson (Jeff) of Erie, two sons, Patrick and Phil Isacks both of Erie, two sisters, Doris and Jean of Erie, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends may call on Thursday, December 12th, at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., and are invited to a service there on Friday morning at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 12, 2019