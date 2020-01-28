|
Mary Lou Eshbaugh, age 71, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born in Erie on August 10, 1948, the daughter of the late Henry and Marie Eshbaugh.
When she was six years old, Mary Lou was featured on the poster for the Erie Easter Seals. Despite her cerebral palsy, she loved that she could live independently and go on many outings including social gatherings, shopping and visiting the Erie Zoo. Mary Lou loved animals, especially her cat, Jessica.
Mary Lou is survived by her brother-in-law, James Heise; her niece and primary caregiver, Jennifer Domowicz and her husband Geoffrey and their family.
A private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be designated to the Erie Zoo, P.O. Box 3268, Erie, PA 16508 or the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
