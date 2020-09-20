1/1
Mary Lou Kuneman
1940 - 2020
Mary Lou Kuneman, 79, of Oak Ridge, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at West Hills Rehabilitation Center from on-going health complications.

Born on December 4, 1940 in Erie Pa., she was the daughter of Stephen and Mary Duska.

She was employed at the General Electric Corporation of Erie, Pa. until moving to Oak Ridge in 1963. On top of raising three children, she also worked at Westinghouse, Maxima, and Performance Development Corporation for a combined 50 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oak Ridge, Tenn. as well as OASIS Institute in Knoxville, Tenn. She always enjoyed a good party, card games, and book clubs, which include her interest and practice in reiki. She will be remembered as having a laugh as contagious as her scrutinizing stare.

She is survived by her brother, Tom and Norma Duska of Erie, Pa.; son David Kuneman and Beth Lafontaine of Lenoir City, Tenn.; son Jimmy and Shannon Kuneman of Karns, Tenn.; and daughter Renee and Ron Anderson of Knoxville, Tenn. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Nick Anderson, Leigh Anderson and Colin Kuneman.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Weatherford Mortuary and a memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Mike Buckley officiating.

An additional service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with family and friends in Erie, Pa.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
Funeral services provided by
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
