Mary Lou Meyers Bush, 86, of Erie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born in Erie, on January 28, 1934, a daughter of the late Carl and Florence Wagner Meyers.
Mary Lou graduated from Academy High School and worked as a secretary in the sales department at GTE and Verizon for 25 years. Mary Lou enjoyed playing golf, cards, knitting, crocheting, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Bush, Jr.; her brother, Donald Meyers; and her twin sister, Marilyn Lazenby.
Survivors include her three daughters, Lori DiPlacido and her husband, Mario, of Erie, Linda Pekarski and her husband Eric, of Midway, Ga., and Susan Mayes, and her husband Gary, of Erie; her six grandchildren, Abbey DiPlacido Bitters and her husband William, Mario DiPlacido and his wife Corinne, Sierra McDonald and her husband Patrick, Logan Pekarski, Alicia Damore and her husband Michael, and Kyle Mayes; her great-grandson, River McDonald; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on the east lawn of the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and are invited to services there on Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2115 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
The family would like to sincerely thank the personal care staff at Sarah A. Reed Retirement Center, especially Steve Goodman, and the nurses and staff at St. Vincent Health Center for their compassion, friendship, and guidance.
