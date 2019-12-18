Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lou Scottino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Scottino


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Scottino Obituary
Mrs. Mary Lou Scottino, age 89, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

She was born on July 15, 1930, in Erie, a daughter of the late Peter and Margaret Plavcan.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Dr. Joseph P. Scottino; a stepsister, Helen Martha Foulke; and a sister, Virginia A. Czulewicz.

After graduating from Academy High School, Mary Lou attended Villa Maria College, ultimately receiving a Bachelor's degree in Social Studies from Gannon University. She taught Social Studies and English at St. Joseph School and Computer Science at Our Lady of Peace and Blessed Sacrament Schools.

Mary Lou belonged to St. Peter's Cathedral in Erie and was an active member of the Cathedral Women's Council for 25 years. She also volunteered at the Multicultural Community Resource Center, teaching English as a second language and helping immigrants obtain employment. In 2010, she co-authored a book entitled "Italian Americans of Greater Erie."

She is survived by a son, Thomas Scottino, and his wife, Rita, of Glen Ellyn, Ill.; two daughters, Mary Anne Scottino, M.D., and her husband, Andrew Kundrat, M.D., of Laurel, Md., and Peggy Irvin and her husband, Kevin, of Erie; five grandchildren; and five great-grandsons.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter Cathedral. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Dr. Joseph P. Scottino Memorial Scholarship at Gannon University.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary Lou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -