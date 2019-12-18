|
|
Mrs. Mary Lou Scottino, age 89, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
She was born on July 15, 1930, in Erie, a daughter of the late Peter and Margaret Plavcan.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Dr. Joseph P. Scottino; a stepsister, Helen Martha Foulke; and a sister, Virginia A. Czulewicz.
After graduating from Academy High School, Mary Lou attended Villa Maria College, ultimately receiving a Bachelor's degree in Social Studies from Gannon University. She taught Social Studies and English at St. Joseph School and Computer Science at Our Lady of Peace and Blessed Sacrament Schools.
Mary Lou belonged to St. Peter's Cathedral in Erie and was an active member of the Cathedral Women's Council for 25 years. She also volunteered at the Multicultural Community Resource Center, teaching English as a second language and helping immigrants obtain employment. In 2010, she co-authored a book entitled "Italian Americans of Greater Erie."
She is survived by a son, Thomas Scottino, and his wife, Rita, of Glen Ellyn, Ill.; two daughters, Mary Anne Scottino, M.D., and her husband, Andrew Kundrat, M.D., of Laurel, Md., and Peggy Irvin and her husband, Kevin, of Erie; five grandchildren; and five great-grandsons.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter Cathedral. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Dr. Joseph P. Scottino Memorial Scholarship at Gannon University.
