Mary Lou Shewan
Mary Lou Shewan passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born in Erie, Pa. to William and Louisa Shewan.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings: Richard, Gerald, William (Rosemary) and Donna (Mel) Gingenbach.

Mary Lou is survived by her lifelong friend, Nancy Fertig, and family with whom she remained close with over the years: sister-in-law Adeline Shewan, and nieces and nephews: Judy (Dennis) Vogel, Tom (Ivette) Shewan and Gerry Woomer, as well as several great-nieces and nephews.

One of Mary Lou's greatest joys was working with her brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Adeline on many home projects. She earned a Masters Degree in Special Education at Millersburg State University and taught special ed for 40 years. After retirement, she moved to Sarasota, Fla. where she lived out a heart of service, spending several years delivering Meals on Wheels and assisting in the office at St. Thomas More Parish. Mary Lou's favorite "ministry" was as a volunteer (one of Charlie's angels) at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center in Venice where Sr. Carmella and Fr. Charlie became dear friends. She loved gardening and travelling, which she did as long as she was able. Sr. Sallie Latkovich was a dear friend, frequent house guest and travel companion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10 a.m at St. Thomas More Church in Sarasota with Fr. J.J. McCarthy, O Carm presiding. Burial will follow in the Memorial Garden at the Church.

Gifts in Mary Lou's memory may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center, 3989 S. Moon Dr., Venice, FL 34292.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
