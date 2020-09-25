Mary Lou Stockhausen, age 85, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on October 18, 1934, a daughter of the late Edward and Gertrude (Sproul) Lucas.
Mary Lou studied opera in Pittsburgh until she married her great love. She taught English as a Second Language for adult students through the Erie School District. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church and sang in their Resurrection Choir. Mary Lou was very active in local theater and costumed productions for Gannon University and the Erie Opera Theater.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Stockhausen and a son Carl Stockhausen both in 1982.
Mary Lou, The Matriarch, is survived by her children John Stockhausen (Teresa), Mark Stockhausen, Paul Stockhausen (Betty), Christine Hammer (Ken), Mary Katherine Stockhausen and James Stockhausen (Wendy), grandchildren Jaime Lynn, Kyla, Nikki, Anne, Mark, Jennifer, Luke, Kenny, Carly, Logan, Carl, Ashley, Jay and Julia and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Rita Naumann (Lawrence) and several nieces and nephews.
Her family would like to acknowledge and thank the Corry Manor family for the love and care they extended to our Mom and to us as we made this difficult journey. God bless you all!
Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A funeral mass will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street. Burial will be private in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. All COVID restrictions will apply.
Memorials may be made to the Performing Artists Collective Alliance (PACA), 1505 State Street, Erie, PA 16501, or to the Holy Trinity Soup and Pasta Kitchen, 643 West 17th Street, Erie, PA 16502. Condolences may be left at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
