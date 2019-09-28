|
|
Mary Louise (Cochran) Karney, age 85, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was born in Erie, on July 2, 1934, a daughter of the late Hugh and Sophia "Sophie" (Kenzoria) Cochran.
Mary was a Registered Nurse at St. Vincent Hospital, Hamot Hospital, Millcreek Community Hospital and Metro Health Center. She was a natural caregiver and loved taking care of everyone.
She enjoyed Broadway musicals, singing and was a member of the Sweet Adelines Flagship Erie choir.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, a son David Karney, a daughter Kathleen Karney and a grandson Ashton.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years Robert K. Karney, a son Robert Karney, wife Lisa of Erie, a daughter Rebecca M. K. Tapscott, husband Heath of Woodbridge, Va., grandchildren Daryl, Jonah, Sophia, Nancy, Megan, Noah, Grace, Kolleen, Ken and Jonathan, and a sister Janie Grochowicz of Tacoma, Wash.
Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A funeral mass will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th Street. Inurnment will be private in Calvary Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 28, 2019