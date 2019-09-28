Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
1626 West 26th Street
Mary Louise (Cochran) Karney


1934 - 2019
Mary Louise (Cochran) Karney Obituary
Mary Louise (Cochran) Karney, age 85, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was born in Erie, on July 2, 1934, a daughter of the late Hugh and Sophia "Sophie" (Kenzoria) Cochran.

Mary was a Registered Nurse at St. Vincent Hospital, Hamot Hospital, Millcreek Community Hospital and Metro Health Center. She was a natural caregiver and loved taking care of everyone.

She enjoyed Broadway musicals, singing and was a member of the Sweet Adelines Flagship Erie choir.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, a son David Karney, a daughter Kathleen Karney and a grandson Ashton.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years Robert K. Karney, a son Robert Karney, wife Lisa of Erie, a daughter Rebecca M. K. Tapscott, husband Heath of Woodbridge, Va., grandchildren Daryl, Jonah, Sophia, Nancy, Megan, Noah, Grace, Kolleen, Ken and Jonathan, and a sister Janie Grochowicz of Tacoma, Wash.

Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A funeral mass will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th Street. Inurnment will be private in Calvary Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 28, 2019
