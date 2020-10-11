Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Totleben, age 93, of Erie passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Sarah Reed Retirement Center. Born in Erie on September 16, 1927 she was a daughter of the late James and Mary (Roberts) Brader.
Mary Lou graduated from Academy High School. She was a dedicated homemaker and caregiver. She always put her family first and was known for her handcrafted pies and cookies.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Albert D. Totleben in 1995; a son, Philip Totleben; a son-in-law, Michael Bond; a brother, James Brader; and a sister, Patricia Buetikofer.
Survivors include three children, Barbara Bond, Alan Totleben, wife Janice, and Patricia Tuberson; nine grandchildren, Linda Bjork, Michael Bond, Christopher Bond, Amanda Fornish, Matthew Tuberson, Thomas Tuberson, Fr. Peter Totleben, Daniel Totleben, and Sarah Kauffman; four great-grandchildren, Sydney Bjork, Kaylee Bond, and Cooper and Colton Kauffman.
Friends are invited to a funeral mass on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 2801 West 6th St. Private burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Embracing our Veterans, 3823 West 12th St., Erie, PA 16505 or Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
