Mary Louise Thompson, age 85, of Erie, passed away on May 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Home East.
She was born in Erie on December 18, 1933, daughter of the late John and Irene Hess Neuer.
Mary was a 1952 graduate of Villa Maria Academy High School and was a Computer Specialist for Erie Insurance Group for 18 years.
She was a member of St. Jude's Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Neuer and Dr. John Neuer; two sisters, Rosemarie Neuer and Elizabeth Howard and a great grandson, Jasper Holmes.
She is survived by four daughters, Kathy Kinard, of Anderson, S.C., Sammantha Neuer, of Newark, Delaware, Sandra Franco, of Erie and Susan Thompson Pettinato, of Erie; three sons, Mark Thompson, Sr., of Albion, Paul Thompson, Sr., of Erie and Siroun Thompson, of Campbell, Ohio; and a brother, Dr. Richard Neuer, of Newark, Delaware. Mary is further survived by nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
No calling hours will be observed.
Friends may attend a Memorial Mass at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2801 West 6th Street, on Friday, May 10th at 9:30 a.m. followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Regional Cancer Center, 2500 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
Arrangements were handled by Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
