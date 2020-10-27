1/1
Mary Louise Wagner
Mary Louise Wagner, 79, of Cherry Grove, Pa., died Saturday afternoon, October 24, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pa., after a brief illness. She was born May 15, 1941, in the Republic of Panama. She was the daughter of Francis Perry and Rita Frances Kostalik Washbaugh.

Mary Louise was a Cherry Grove resident since 1974, moving there from Albion, Pa. She was a graduate of Christobal High School in Christobal Colon and a graduate of St. Vincent School of Nursing, Class of 1962. She was employed at Pittsburgh Children's Hospital, Spencer Hospital of Meadville, Pa., and was the office nurse with the late Drs. Mull and Peters. She was a Cherry Grove Township Supervisor. Mary Louise was a member of St. Anthony's of Padua R.C. Church, member of their Catholic Daughters of America and Cherry Grove Volunteer Fire Department. She raised Scottish Highland Cattle, enjoyed being a foster parent, flower gardening and along with her husband, they were foreign exchange student parents.

She is survived by her children – James W. Wagner, II and wife, Kathryn of Cherry Grove, Pa., Dr. Jean M. Lindsey of Bourbonnais, Ill., Jennifer S. Wagner of Erie, Pa., John P. Wagner of Cherry Grove, Pa., Judith F. Fischer and husband, Eric of Kasilof, Alaska, Foster Sons Scott Hoyt and wife, Darlene of Kane, Pa., and Rafael Figeroa Godoy of Guatemala Central America, her siblings – Francis Perry Washabaugh of Casper, Wyo., Theresa Harvey and husband, Melvin of DeBuke, Iowa, Ruth Macel DeSalvo of Glen Burnie, Md., Paul R. Washabuaugh and wife, Joanna of Rock Hill, S.C., James P. Washabaugh and wife, Cindy of Rapid City, S.D., nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James W. Wagner whom she married September 3, 1962 in Harborcreek, Pa., who died December 29, 2015.

Friends may call at St. Anthony's of Padua R.C. Church, Sheffield, Pa., on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Stephen Schreiber, Pastor, officiating. CDC guidelines will be enforced, six feet social distancing and face masks are required. For those who are unable to attend the Mass, a lifestream feed of the Mass will be facilitated, please check with a family member for the link. Those wishing to place memorials may do so through Cherry Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 6045 Cherry Grove Road, Clarendon, PA 16313, or St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, 7222 Route 6, Sheffield, PA 16347, or to a charity of one's choice. E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com The Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald E Lewis Funeral Home Inc
304 East St
Warren, PA 16365
(814) 723-9270
