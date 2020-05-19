|
Mary M. (Hoyt) Albert, 78, of North East, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her residence. She was born on November 23, 1941, in North East, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Milton J. and Olive (Steinhoff) Hoyt.
Mary was employed by Welch Foods for 32 years and was a member of the Praise Cathedral Church of God in North East.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Albert; a son, Randy Albert; brothers, Lloyd Hoyt, Milton Hoyt, and Paul Hoyt; and a sister, Irene Hoyt.
Mary is survived by a son, Edward Stoyle of Buena Park, Calif.; daughters, Brenda Heberlein (Edward) of Erie, and Terrie Brown (Mel Porter) of Alabama; brother, Robert Hoyt (Betty) of North East; a sister, Kathrine Buss (Richard) of Ft. Myers, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Judy Hoyt of Wisconsin and Bonnie Hoyt of North East; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces, and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake St., North East. Private interment will be held at North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Praise Cathedral Church of God, 5335 PA-89, North East, or to Community Nursing Service of North East, 7 Park Street, North East.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 19, 2020