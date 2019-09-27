|
Mary M. Lewis Annunziata, age 87, of Erie, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Brevillier Village Ball Pavilion. She was born in Erie, on April 28, 1932, a daughter of the late Margaret Sullivan.
Mary graduated from Academy High School in 1949 and went on to earn her Bachelors of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education from Edinboro University in 1953. She worked as a school teacher for the Erie School District for 28 years and was awarded "Teacher of the Year." Mary was a past member of St. George Church. She enjoyed traveling, reading and horse racing. Mary was a past owner of Nunzi's Place. She was very devoted to her loving husband, John, and loved her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Annunziata; her daughter, Julie Annunziata; her brother, Albert Lewis; and her aunt Isabella Sullivan.
Survivors include her two daughters, Betsy Cilladi and her husband Michael, of Erie and Lisa Eades and her husband Michael of Marion, Ohio; her three grandchildren, John (Lia) Cilladi, Michael (Rachael) Cilladi and Michael Eades; and her six great-grandchildren, Anthony, Aiden, Alec, Ashton, Anders, and Sophia Cilladi; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service there at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will be private at Calvary Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions can be made to the ANNA Shelter - 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, or to The Erie Regional Library Foundation - Blasco Memorial Library, 160 Front Street, Erie, PA 16507.
