Mary M. Rinderle, 72, of Cambridge Springs, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Edinboro Manor, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on May 19, 1947, a daughter of Louis J. Rinderle and Gertrude Beer Rinderle.
Mary lived in Waterford most of her life and was a 1965 graduate of Fort LeBoeuf High School.
She was a member of All Saints Roman Catholic Church.
Mary worked many years with the family business "Louis' Mobile Wash" before she was employed with Troyer Potato Products, where she worked for several years before a stroke that left her left side permanently disabled. Before her illness, she was very active and enjoyed sewing, riding bikes, snowmobiling, taking walks, playing basketball, baseball, and football with her friends and family, but most of all she loved playing tennis with her sister, Rita.
After her illness, Mary took up playing cards, board games, puzzles, watching movies, and watching sporting events with her friends and family.
Mary enjoyed all animals, but loved her Pomeranian "Cream Puff" very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Aloysius Rinderle and Louis W. Rinderle.
Mary is survived by a sister, Rita of Cambridge Springs; two brothers, Francis Rinderle and his wife Marie of Erie and Richard Rinderle of Waterford; a sister-in-law, Paulette Rinderle of Mentor, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and aids at Edinboro Manor, especially Amanda and Jamie, as well as Interim Health Care.
All services will be private. This decision was based around the recommendations provided by the CDC.
Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum, Erie.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Road, Erie, PA 16506 (www.eriehumanesociety.org), or to the American Cancer Society, 2115 W. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508 (www.cancer.org).
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Mary's Book of Memories online at www.warrenglennfh.com
Mary's arrangements have been placed in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 18, 2020