Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lunger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Madeline Lunger


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Madeline Lunger Obituary
Mary Madeline Lunger, age 88, of McKean, passed away at Sarah Reed Nursing Home, August 8, 2019. She was born on November 27, 1930 to the late Frank and Lorraine Butcher Jerge.

Mary had been a machine operator at Niagra Plastics for ten years, she enjoyed her work as a nanny, and at the St. Francis Ushers Club. She was a proud McKean Lioness.

She is survived by one daughter, Ann Marie Will (Jerome), and two sisters, Mary Jane Zewe (Richard), and Sylvia Allen. Mary is further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and many friends.

Mary is preceded in death by a sister, Jane Elizabeth Fuller, and a brother, Frank Jacob Jerge Jr.

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (At Powell Ave.) on Tuesday, August 13th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Burton Funeral Home in the care of the family.

Send condolences www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now