Mary Madeline Lunger, age 88, of McKean, passed away at Sarah Reed Nursing Home, August 8, 2019. She was born on November 27, 1930 to the late Frank and Lorraine Butcher Jerge.
Mary had been a machine operator at Niagra Plastics for ten years, she enjoyed her work as a nanny, and at the St. Francis Ushers Club. She was a proud McKean Lioness.
She is survived by one daughter, Ann Marie Will (Jerome), and two sisters, Mary Jane Zewe (Richard), and Sylvia Allen. Mary is further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and many friends.
Mary is preceded in death by a sister, Jane Elizabeth Fuller, and a brother, Frank Jacob Jerge Jr.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (At Powell Ave.) on Tuesday, August 13th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Burton Funeral Home in the care of the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2019