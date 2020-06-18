Mary Margaret Arndt Wynne, 94, died Saturday June 13, 2020 at the Healthcare Center, First Community Village, as she peacefully fell into the arms of the Lord Jesus, all thanks be to God.
Peggy, as she was known by her family, was born in Erie, Pa., June 19,1925, a daughter of the late William H. and Margaret V. Whalen Arndt. Peggy lived her life in Erie, South Bend, Ind., and Johnstown and Columbus, Ohio. She was preceded in death by brothers Gerard, Richard, Robert, David, William, John, and Thomas Arndt.
Peggy's work was very important to her. She was especially fond of her service in the U.S Navy during World War II as a WAVE, serving in New York City and Paris Island, S.C., and marching in the WWII Victory parade in Manhattan. Later she worked in the development office at the University of Notre Dame, and eventually retired from the Columbus Dispatch.
Mary had a special love and admiration for little people, especially babies. When it came to grandkids Mary was "all hands-on deck". Her vacations were spent traveling to visit her grandchildren and great grandchildren in Erie, Virginia, Buffalo, Columbus, and Minneapolis. Some bright moments in her last days included visits from her little great grand girls at her window.
Mom is survived and will be missed by three sons, Patrick R. (Ruth) of Erie, Terrence (Jenifer) of Plain City, and Timothy L. (Beth) of New Port Richey, Fla. Also, seven grandchildren: Hilary (Mark) Mathews of Erie, Brian Wynne of Orlando, Ryan Wynne and Colleen Wynne (Zach) Peterson of Columbus, and Alex, Zack, and Shannon Wynne of Minneapolis, great-grandchildren Emma and Michael Mathews, and Kennedy, Taylor, and Peyton Peterson; a sister Judy (James) Heise, Walhonding, Ohio, brother James Arndt of Erie, and many nieces and nephews.
Mom's family has appreciation for the loving, understanding, employees and friends at First Community Village where she lived her last seven years, all who provided so much excellent care and a loving home. Thank you to the Hospice staff members for National Church Residences.
A private service due to Covid-19 will be held in Columbus led by friend and pastor Reverend Gerald D. Murphy, who faithfully witnessed to Mom over the years. Interment, later, at Cedar Grove Cemetery at Mom's other home, the University of Notre Dame.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory to First Community Village, Attn: Employee Appreciation Fund, 1800 Riverside Dr. Columbus, OH 43212.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 18, 2020.