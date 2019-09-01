|
Mary Margaret "Peggy" Balizet, SSJ, formerly Sister John Daniel, 87, of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania, died on August 29, 2019, while in the 69th year of her religious life. She was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania, on May 3, 1932, the daughter of the late Ivan and Minnie (Hummel) Balizet.
She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph from St. Agatha Parish in Meadville on September 1, 1950, and professed her final vows on August 15, 1956.
Sister Peggy attended St. Agatha High School in Meadville, Pa., and earned a B.S. in elementary education from Villa Maria College in Erie. She taught at numerous diocesan schools in her early days as a Sister of St. Joseph, including Blessed Sacrament, Holy Rosary, Our Lady of Peace, and Our Lady's Christian schools in Erie, in addition to teaching religious education at Mercer County Catechetical Center. She then studied and earned an RN diploma from Saint Vincent School of Nursing in Erie and ministered at area hospitals, including Saint Vincent Health Center in Erie and Spencer Hospital in Meadville.
In addition to education and healthcare, Sister Peggy also ministered as a house mother at St. Joseph Home for Children, served the Sisters of St. Joseph as Director of Novices, served as Director of Adult Day Care at Saint Mary's Home of Erie, served as chaplain at Saint Vincent Health Center, Case Manager at Saint Benedict Education Center and as a personal assistant at St. Mary's Home of Erie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, David Balizet, Patricia Ferris and Bonnie Bruffett.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews, her dear friends, Ann Marie Joint, SSJ and Jude Marie Talerico, SSJ, and all of the Sisters of St. Joseph.
Friends may call at the Sisters of St. Joseph Community Living Center, 5031 West Ridge Road, Erie, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., when a prayer service will take place. Calling hours will continue on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 5031 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA, 16506-1249.
The Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., is handling arrangements.
