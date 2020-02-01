Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sargent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Margaret (Buterbaugh) Sargent


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Margaret (Buterbaugh) Sargent Obituary
Mary Margaret (Buterbaugh) Sargent, 98 years old, passed away peacefully, on January 30, 2020, at Living Center West, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, surrounded by family and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be scheduled for a later date this summer, in Pennsylvania, where Mary lived most of her life.

Mary was born on June 1, 1921, in Union City, Pa., to Elias and Margaret Buterbaugh.

She had seven brothers and sisters, of which she was the second oldest. In her early 20s, Mary moved to New York City during the World War II years, where she served as an Air Raid Warden and worked in the war industry. After the war, she met the love of her life John W. Sargent at a country dance near Edinboro, Pa. The two were married at St. Joseph Church in Erie, Pa., on April 10, 1947. The couple had two children, Bill and Margaret. John passed away on October 4, 1990. Mary lived the majority of her life in Albion, Pa., upon John's passing she began to spend many winters with her sister, Peggy, in Phoenix, Arizona, and then most recently with her children and grandchildren in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Throughout Mary's life, she was completely devoted to her Catholic faith and was a member of the St. Lawrence Alter Society in Albion, Pa. Mary loved to travel and follow her rich Irish ancestry, taking her to Ireland three times. Mary's love for life and strong faith put a smile on everyone's face she encountered, making her an absolute joy to be around. That infectious love and kindness will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John; sisters, Catherine, Helen, and Margaret "Peggy;" brothers, James, John, and Joseph; and her great-grandson, Gabriel.

Mary is survived by her sister, Laura (Lenny) May; children, Bill (Cindi) Sargent and Margaret Sargent; granddaughters, Laura Sargent, Lisa Burch, Jennifer (Trent) Glaus, and Heather (Jeremiah) Fritz; great-grandchildren, Michael, Morgan, Logan, Reagan, Billy, Xander and Xavier; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -