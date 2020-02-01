|
|
Mary Margaret (Buterbaugh) Sargent, 98 years old, passed away peacefully, on January 30, 2020, at Living Center West, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, surrounded by family and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be scheduled for a later date this summer, in Pennsylvania, where Mary lived most of her life.
Mary was born on June 1, 1921, in Union City, Pa., to Elias and Margaret Buterbaugh.
She had seven brothers and sisters, of which she was the second oldest. In her early 20s, Mary moved to New York City during the World War II years, where she served as an Air Raid Warden and worked in the war industry. After the war, she met the love of her life John W. Sargent at a country dance near Edinboro, Pa. The two were married at St. Joseph Church in Erie, Pa., on April 10, 1947. The couple had two children, Bill and Margaret. John passed away on October 4, 1990. Mary lived the majority of her life in Albion, Pa., upon John's passing she began to spend many winters with her sister, Peggy, in Phoenix, Arizona, and then most recently with her children and grandchildren in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Throughout Mary's life, she was completely devoted to her Catholic faith and was a member of the St. Lawrence Alter Society in Albion, Pa. Mary loved to travel and follow her rich Irish ancestry, taking her to Ireland three times. Mary's love for life and strong faith put a smile on everyone's face she encountered, making her an absolute joy to be around. That infectious love and kindness will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John; sisters, Catherine, Helen, and Margaret "Peggy;" brothers, James, John, and Joseph; and her great-grandson, Gabriel.
Mary is survived by her sister, Laura (Lenny) May; children, Bill (Cindi) Sargent and Margaret Sargent; granddaughters, Laura Sargent, Lisa Burch, Jennifer (Trent) Glaus, and Heather (Jeremiah) Fritz; great-grandchildren, Michael, Morgan, Logan, Reagan, Billy, Xander and Xavier; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 1, 2020