Mary Marguerite (Peggy) Fitzgerald, daughter of the late Roy and Ida Quinlisk Adams, passed away on July 3, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born in Erie, Pa., on September 24, 1930.
She attended Academy High School and graduated in 1948. During high school, Peggy was well-known for her comedy baton twirling routine as a member of the Academy High Majorettes. At Academy High School, Peggy met the love of her life, Ray Fitzgerald. She knew the moment she met him that she wanted to spend the rest of her life with him.
Her wish almost came true. Married for almost 68 years, Ray passed away on March 5, 2020, only four months before Peggy.
After high school, Peggy worked at Erie Meter Systems until she took a "short" break to raise her seven children. Peggy worked at General Telephone until her retirement in 1988. Peggy's most important role was to raise her seven children, a job she excelled at. She was very proud of her family and they loved her dearly.
Peggy, along with her husband, Ray, were dedicated parishioners of St. George Catholic Church for over 67 years. Peggy also made a Cursillo. Peggy and her husband, Ray, were passionately "Pro-Life" and were long-time members of Erie's "People for Life". They took part in Pro-Life demonstrations throughout Erie County. They also demonstrated in front of the abortion clinic for five years, until it finally closed. On January 18, 2003, Peggy and Ray received the Joanne & Michael Wagner Award for their dedication to the Pro-Life Movement.
Peggy and Ray traveled to Ireland and then Europe several times with their children, finally visiting Rome and attended an audience with Pope John Paul II. It is a memory that will always be cherished by those who accompanied them. Peggy's favorite vacation was her trip to Hawaii with her husband, Ray, to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with close friends and family.
Peggy loved playing dominoes, solving puzzles and attending outdoor music concerts.
Although Peggy suffered a debilitating stroke nine years ago, it never affected her courage, attitude, sense of humor or her love for her family. Peggy loved to laugh and kid around. She was doing so until a few days before she passed. When Peggy was asked what she would say to Ray when they were reunited in Heaven, her response was "What took you so long to come get me?"
Peggy was the glue that held her large family together. She often spent the better part of every morning praying the rosary for whomever made it to the top of her list. The list was in constant flux, depending upon whom had the greatest need.
In addition to her husband, Peggy was preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth, Donald, John and Edward, and her sister, Helen Nordin.
Peggy is survived by her seven loving children: Dan (Tanya), St. Petersburg, Fla.; Patrick (Lera), York, Pa.; John and Michael, Erie, Pa.; Mary (Lee) Simmons and Julie (Bob) Whaling, Erie, Pa. and Amy (Matt) Roach, McKean, Pa. She leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren (one more on the way) and a great-great granddaughter. Peggy is further survived by her sisters, Corrine Farina and Sue Wiest.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. Social distancing and mask requirements will be enforced. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Father James Power at St. George Catholic Church, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 12 p.m. Burial at Calvary Cemetery will be private.
Peggy respectfully requested that no flowers be sent. Should friends desire, donations, in her memory, may be made to People for Life, P. O Box 1126, Erie, PA 16512, or St. George Catholic Church, 5145 Peach St., Erie, PA 16509.
